Imprisoned Lawrence Bishnoi faces threats from a man in Uttar Pradesh over Salman Khan, intensifying existing tensions since 2018. The man, a laborer, recorded the threat while intoxicated, aiming for attention, and was later warned and released by police.

A man from Uttar Pradesh has issued a chilling warning to jailed terrorist Lawrence Bishnoi, threatening dire repercussions "if something happens to Salman bhai." This bold statement intensifies the already heightened tensions between Bishnoi's gang and Bollywood star Salman Khan. The threat follows a series of violent incidents, including the recent shooting of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, for which the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The man posted a video on social media issuing the threat and said, “Sun Lawrence Bishnoi… 2,000 shooter tere pass tayyar hain toh, 5,000 shooter maine bhi bombay mein bhej rakhein hain. Salman Bhai ko kuch hua to theek nahin hoga Lawrence" ("Listen Lawrence Bishnoi...you have 2 thousand shooters ready and I have also sent 5 thousand shooters to Bombay. If something happens to Salman bhai, it will not be good Lawrence")

Reports indicate that the man hails from Deepemau Sohawal village in the Lalganj police station area of Raebareli. According to a News18 report citing local police officials, he has recently returned from Mumbai and is currently residing in his village. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to media reports, Lalganj Circle Officer Anil Kumar Singh confirmed the young man's identity as Imran, a labourer and painter who works in Lucknow.

When questioned by the police, Imran admitted that he was intoxicated while recording the threatening video and posted it online in a bid to gain attention. Following their investigation, the police issued a warning to Imran and subsequently released him.

According to the police, the animosity between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan first became public in 2018 when Bishnoi said during a court appearance in Jodhpur, “We will kill Salman Khan. Everyone will know once we take action. I have not done anything as of now, they are accusing me of crimes for no reason." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Since then, the the Dabbang actor has received multiple threats to his life, with the matter reaching a tipping point in April this year when gunshots were fired outside Salman’s Bandra residence by two shooters reportedly belonging to the Bishnoi gang who were later arrested.

The enmity stems from the infamous blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan which took place in 1998 during the filming of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan, irking the Bishnoi community which revers the animal.