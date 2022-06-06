Home / News / India / After threat letter, Mumbai Police beef up security at Salman Khan's home
After threat letter, Mumbai Police beef up security at Salman Khan's home
2 min read.05:22 PM ISTAgencies
The letter threatens Salman Khan and Salim Khan saying soon they would become Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjabi singer who was shot dead in his car last month
Maharashtra department of Home Affairs on Monday, strengthened the security for actor Salman Khan after a threat letter was sent to the Bollywood actor and his father.
The threat letter was sent to the Bollywood actor and his father Salim Khan on June 5.
A Mumbai Police team today visited Salman Khan's residence in suburban Bandra and heightened security around the premises after lodging the First Information Report (FIR) against an unknown person for sending a 'Threat letter' to the Bollywood actor and his father threatening to kill them.
On Sunday morning, noted writer Salim Khan was sitting on a bench after a morning walk (around 7.30 AM-8.00 AM) when an unidentified man kept there a letter which mentioned a threat to kill him and his actor-son.
Later, with the help of his security personnel, Salim Khan contacted the police and an FIR was registered under section 506-II (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bandra police station.
As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday.
On Monday, five officials of the Mumbai crime branch along with local police personnel visited Salman Khan's residence at the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra area and spoke to his family members. They spent about an hour at the actor's home and then left, an official said.
The police also visited the spot where Salim Khan had got the threat letter, he said.
Meanwhile, gangster Lawerence Bishnoi—who's being interrogated in Sidhu Moose Wala's killing—was also questioned about the threat letter addressed to Salman Khan and his father, people familiar with the matter said.
Addressed to Salman Khan and his father had 'L.B.' written at the end, thus pointing to the gangster's initials.
The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge), said the police sources on condition of anonymity.
Taking serious cognisance of the letter, the police are scanning the footage of various CCTVs installed in the area to identity the person who had left the threat note on the bench there, the official said.
