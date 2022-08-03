Salman Khan-backed GARI crypto token crosses 10 lakh active wallet users

Salman Khan-backed GARI crypto token crosses 10 lakh active wallet users2 min read . 02:56 PM IST
- The GARI token, the largest social token in the world and one that Salman Khan introduced, has crossed the mark of 1 million active wallet users.
The GARI token, the largest social token in the world and one that Salman Khan introduced, has crossed the mark of 1 million active wallet users. Less than six months after the Chingari app's integration, the historic accomplishment has been achieved. The GARI token is currently the fastest on-chain social app to reach the milestone, with active wallet users has surpassed the one million user threshold.
To put things into perspective, the most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have achieved 1 million active wallet users eight and three years after their debut, respectively. The GARI crypto token has garnered a lot of support from the community since its launch in February 2022, as seen by the 600k wallet users it attracted in just three months after being integrated with the Chingari app. Additionally, the number of GARI wallet users increased at a robust pace, reaching 700k by July 2022. As it continued on its upward trend, the number of active wallet users hit 900k on July 25, 2022, and as of today, it has surpassed 1 million in just one week.
Mr Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari said, “This is a historic moment as GARI token has now become the fastest on-chain social app in the world to achieve this milestone. The 1 million GARI active wallet users are a testament to the faith the community has shown in our project. Moreover, this feat will make our resolve stronger to empower the big and small content creators on the Chingari app through the GARI mining program. We are on the path of onboarding 1 billion on-chain users and confident that we will achieve the feat in near future."
The largest social token in the world and Chingari's crypto token, GARI, enables short-form video makers to monetize their content on the blockchain. In barely six months since its introduction, the community has embraced the Gari token with enormous fervour, as seen by the 1 million active wallet users. According to the number of holders, GARI token has risen to the top 3 Projects on the Solana blockchain. In June 2022, Chingari introduced the GARI mining initiative, which rewards users and artists who engage in in-app activities including posting, viewing, sharing, and liking videos. The participants have received more than 1.5 million USD worth of GARI in less than two months simply by using the app.
