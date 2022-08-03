Salman Khan-backed GARI crypto token crosses 10 lakh active wallet users

To put things into perspective, the most popular cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have achieved 1 million active wallet users eight and three years after their debut, respectively. The GARI crypto token has garnered a lot of support from the community since its launch in February 2022, as seen by the 600k wallet users it attracted in just three months after being integrated with the Chingari app. Additionally, the number of GARI wallet users increased at a robust pace, reaching 700k by July 2022. As it continued on its upward trend, the number of active wallet users hit 900k on July 25, 2022, and as of today, it has surpassed 1 million in just one week.