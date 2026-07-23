Salman Khan backs students’ protests in Delhi, says, ‘Paper leak is a very serious issue’

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has expressed support for students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities, while lamenting the violence that marred what he described as a peaceful movement.

Sharing a throwback photograph on Instagram, the actor said he was saddened that the protests had turned violent and extended his sympathies to those injured during the demonstrations.

"It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue," Salman wrote.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is Salman Khan's opinion on the NEET paper leak protests? ⌵ Salman Khan supports the students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak, emphasizing that it is a serious issue and expressing sadness about the violence that marred the peaceful demonstrations. 2 Why did Salman Khan say the student movement reflects a generation's aspirations? ⌵ He praised the unification of students demanding reforms in the education system, highlighting their dedication and commitment to building a stronger India through their protests. 3 How did the Delhi police respond to the student protests? ⌵ The Delhi police used tear gas and batons to disperse thousands of students trying to march to Parliament, leading to injuries on both sides and accusations of excessive force. 4 What advice did the Association of Indian Universities give to institutions regarding student protests? ⌵ The AIU urged universities to counsel students to focus on their academics instead of participating in protests, acknowledging their concerns while warning against academic disruptions. 5 Should the focus of the protests remain solely on educational issues? ⌵ Yes, Salman Khan appealed for the protests to stay centered on the students' concerns and not become a political battle, emphasizing that the credit should go only to the students.

The actor praised students for uniting to demand reforms in the country's education system and acknowledged the support they had received from their parents.

"I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them."

Calling the protests an example of courage and commitment to education, Salman said the movement reflected the aspirations of a generation determined to build a stronger India.

"I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud."

The actor also appealed for the issue to remain focused on students' concerns rather than becoming a political battle.

"This issue is between the students and the educational system, it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country."

Expressing confidence that the government would address the issue, Salman said he hoped the outcome would strengthen India's education system.

"I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It's a win-win situation. Hoping n praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated."

Concluding his message, Salman envisioned education becoming India's defining global identity.

"Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub."

Protests and Delhi police action The actor's remarks come days after Delhi Police used tear gas and batons to disperse thousands of students attempting to march to Parliament under the 'Chalo Sansad' call. The protesters were demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination system and the paper leak controversy.

The demonstrations marked one of the largest public protests in the capital in recent years. As tensions escalated, some protesters reportedly hurled stones after police blocked their march, leaving dozens injured on both sides. Opposition parties accused the government of suppressing peaceful dissent.

Opposition protests and court intervention The issue has also triggered a political showdown. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav were among more than 100 opposition lawmakers detained after staging a protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence, demanding accountability over the police action.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has directed police to preserve CCTV footage and other electronic evidence from the protest site while hearing petitions alleging excessive use of force against demonstrators. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on September 11.

Wider support for student movement Salman Khan joins a growing list of public figures backing the student movement. Actors Shabana Azmi and Prakash Raj participated in protest marches, while filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actors Zeenat Aman, Kiran Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and singer Diljit Dosanjh have also expressed solidarity with students through social media.