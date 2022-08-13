Salman Khan: Bishnoi Community to build memorial honouring ‘that’ blackbuck3 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 08:37 AM IST
Salman Khan was given a five-year prison sentence for killing the blackbuck.
A sizable memorial is being built by the Bishnoi tribe in the Kankani village of Rajasthan's Jodhpur area in memory of the blackbuck that Bollywood actor Salman Khan killed 24 years ago. The residents of this community believe that deer are essential to their survival and see animals as an extension of themselves.