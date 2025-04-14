Salman Khan death threat: Mumbai Police reveals suspect is 26-year-old ‘mentally unstable man’ from Gujarat

Salman Khan Death Threats: Mumbai Police have registered an FIR after receiving a death threat against actor Salman Khan on the Worli Traffic Control Room's WhatsApp number. The message warned of killing the actor at his home and planting a bomb in his vehicle. Investigators traced the sender to a 26-year-old man from a village near Vadodara, Gujarat. The suspect, reportedly mentally unstable and undergoing treatment, has been issued a notice to appear before the Worli Police within 2-3 days.

The police are continuing their investigation into the matter. Salman Khan has been on the hit list of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, with multiple threats received in recent months. Enhanced security measures have been implemented for the actor following these incidents.

An unidentified person has threatened to blow up actor Salman Khan's car with a bomb and assault the Y-Plus-protectee by entering his residence, prompting the Mumbai Police to tighten security and register a case.

The unidentified person sent the message to the Mumbai Traffic Police's WhatsApp helpline on Sunday morning, officials said on Monday. The sender threatened to blow up Khan's car and assault him at his residence, according to a police official.

Police in Worli registered a case against the unidentified individual under Section 351(2)(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. An investigation has been launched.

In response to the threat, police have tightened security outside Khan's residence in Bandra and intensified patrolling in the area.

Notably, two motorbike-borne individuals had opened fire outside Khan's residence a year ago in April, firing four rounds outside the Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, where the actor resides.

Khan previously faced threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which warned him of consequences if he did not apologise to the Bishnoi community over the alleged killing of a blackbuck. Following these threats, Mumbai police provided him with Y-Plus security.

