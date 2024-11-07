Salman Khan death threats: The Mumbai police arrested a man from Karnataka for sending a threat message to Bollywood actor Salman Khan along with a demand for ₹5 crore on traffic police's helpline, an official said. The accused Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, who claimed to be the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, is a native of Jalore district of Rajasthan, said Mumbai Police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 35-year-old accused, Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, a resident of Haveli in Karnataka, was held by a team of the Worli police station on Wednesday following his interrogation, Mumbai Police informed.

Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi, who is originally from Jalore in Rajasthan, had sent a threat message on the WhatsApp helpline of the Mumbai Traffic Police control room on Monday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Actor Salman Khan had again received a threat in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi on November 5. This would be the one of many death threats the Bollywood actor has been receiving recently.

On November 5, Mumbai Police Traffic Control received a threatening message in the name of Lawrence Bishnoi which says, “This is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother. If Salman Khan wants to stay alive, he should go to our temple and apologise or give ₹5 crore. If he does not do this, we will kill him. Our gang is still active."

"During the investigation, it came to light that the accused hailed from Karnataka, following which a team of Worli police was sent to apprehend him. Bishnoi was nabbed late on Tuesday and after his interrogation, he was placed under arrest by the Worli police," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Background of Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Feud The conflict between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to a 1998 incident in which the actor was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, a species revered by the Bishnoi community.

This long-standing feud has led to numerous threats against the actor in recent months, including a shooting incident near his residence earlier this year.