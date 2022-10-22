Salman Khan down with dengue, takes break from 'Bigg Boss': Reports

Salman Khan down with dengue, takes break from 'Bigg Boss': Reports1 min read . 01:27 PM IST
Actor Salman Khan has been diagnosed with dengue, according to a report by ANI news agency. Salman has not been keeping well and has taken a brief break from hosting reality show 'Bigg Boss'.
After learning about Salman's ill health, fans flooded social media with "get well soon" messages.
"Get well soon bhai. Take care," a netizen wrote on Twitter.
"Get well soon bhai, our prayers are with you," a fan tweeted.
"Wishing you a speedy recovery. Hope you come back fitter," another one wrote.
Filmmaker Karan Johar has stepped in to host the 16th season of 'Bigg Boss' for a while. Besides Bigg Boss, Salman Khan was also busy shooting for his film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.
'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is scheduled to release on Eid 2023. It is billed as an action-packed entertainer directed by Farhad Samji and also features Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati in lead roles. Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari are also a part of the project.
The film is produced by Salman Khan Films and promises to have all the elements that one expects of a Salman Khan Film - action, comedy, drama, romance and emotions.
Apparently, the film was earlier titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' but the makers opted to change the title.
Meanwhile, he was recently seen in a guest appearance role in south actor Chiranjeevi's much-awaited political drama film 'Godfather'.
He will be next seen in an action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to release on April 23, 2023.
Apart from that he also has 'Kick 2' along with Jacqueline Fernandez.
