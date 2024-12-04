A confrontation occurred on the set of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's upcoming film in Dadar, Mumbai, when a man tried to watch the shooting and was asked to move by security personnel. The man, identified as the actor's fan and a resident of Mumbai, became agitated, leading to a heated exchange with the guards. During the altercation, the man reportedly invoked the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, which further escalated the situation.

In response to the disturbance, the security team immediately called the police. Upon their arrival, the man was handed over to the police.

This altercation comes amidst heightened security for Salman Khan, who has been under threat from Lawrence Bishnoi. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Investigation underway over death threats to the actor Recently, on November 7, Mumbai Police received a threat message for Salman Khan from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on November 7. A case has been filed by Worli Police against an unknown person. On November 7, Mumbai Police arrested Bikaram Jalaram Bishnoi from Karnataka for sending a ₹5 crore threat to Salman Khan via the traffic police helpline. He claimed to be the brother of Lawrence Bishnoi and is from Rajasthan's Jalore district. Prior to this, Salman Khan was targeted recently with a death threat, with an anonymous sender demanding a ransom of ₹2 crore, according to reports by PTI citing Mumbai Police officials. The threat, received on October 30, was conveyed to the Mumbai Traffic Police, warning that the actor would be killed if the ransom was not paid. Following the threat, authorities in Worli registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

This latest incident follows the arrest of Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur, who was detained after sending a similar threatening message to the Mumbai Traffic Police through their WhatsApp helpline. Mausin had demanded a ransom of ₹5 crore, further escalating concerns surrounding Salman Khan’s safety.

Khan’s life has been under constant threat due to his long-standing feud with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has previously made threats against the actor. In April of this year, suspected members of the Bishnoi gang fired shots outside Khan’s residence in Bandra, raising alarm over his security. The animosity between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, where Khan was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, a species revered by the Bishnoi community. Bishnoi has vowed to seek revenge for the incident, which has resulted in a series of threats against the actor over the years.