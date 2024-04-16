Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday met Salman Khan at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. After meeting the Bollywood actor, Shinde assured of strict action in the firing incident that took place outside Salman Khan's house on Sunday.

The Mumbai Police commissioner has also been instructed to heighten the security cover for Khan and his family members, Eknath Shinde said on Tuesday.

“I met with Salman Khan and assured him the government is with him. I also directed the police team to take immediate action on this and in that path two of the accused have been arrested... This is Maharashtra, no gang is left here... We will uproot all the gangs and goons...Here hooliganism will not be allowed to continue," Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde told reporters after meeting the Bollywood superstar.

“The accused arrested are being interrogated... Strict actions will be taken. I have also directed the Police Commissioner to provide security for Salman Khan and his family. We must take care of our people. I don't want to comment on what happened in the past government, but we will uproot all the gangs and goons who will try to harm any person of the state," he added.

Soon after the attack, CM Shinde spoke to Salman over the phone and provided him with additional security cover.

On Sunday, two motorcycle-borne persons had opened fire outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai's Bandra and fled the spot. They were apprehended late Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Police began its investigation in the matter and arrested two accused in the case from Gujarat on Monday. The arrested men, Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), had admitted in front of the police of performing the crime after they were nabbed late Monday night in Gujarat's Kutch district.

