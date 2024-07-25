Salman Khan firing case: What Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother told shooters before firing? Mumbai Police reveals

Mumbai Police found audio clips of conversations between gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's brother and shooters before firing at Bollywood legend Salman Khan's residence. “Salman Khan should get scared,” Anmol had told the shooters who fired multiple shots at the actor's Mumbai home on April 14.

During the conversation mentioned in the chargesheet filed before a special court, Anmol Bishnoi instructed shooters Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal to avoid wearing helmets and to smoke cigarettes to project their “fearless” image.

“Fire in a way that Bhai (Salman) gets scared, keep smoking so that you appear fearless on (CCTV) camera,” he said as quoted by NDTV.

In addition, Bishnoi also directed the shooters to fire multiple shots at Salman Khan's home, according to the chargesheet. Besides this, it also includes Salman's statement, in which he expressed concern about his family's safety due to threats from Anmol Bishnoi.

Anmol Bishnoi was in regular contact with Gupta and Pal before the shooting, the chargesheet revealed. The police also reported that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently imprisoned, had communicated with the shooters.

Citing the chargesheet, NDTV reported that Anmol told the shooters that if they succeeded, they would "create history" and gain media recognition.

The shooters, along with Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohammad Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh, have been arrested and are in judicial custody. Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, and Rawtaran Bishnoi are wanted, with Anmol believed to be in Canada, and a lookout circular was issued for him.

Salman Khan Mumbai house firing On April 14, Salman Khan's residence was targeted in a shooting incident by two motorcycle-borne assailants. Following the attack, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, suspected shooters, were apprehended in Gujarat. The police investigation led to the arrest of six individuals, although one, Anuj Thapan, reportedly died by suicide in police custody on May 1.