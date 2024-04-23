Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai police recovers two pistols, 13 bullets from Tapi River
Scouring the Tapi River, Mumbai Police crime branch officials have recovered two pistols, three magazines and 13 bullets in their search that began on April 22.
The Mumbai police's crime branch has made significant discovery during their ongoing operation to retrieve firearms believed to be connected to the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence, PTI reported.
