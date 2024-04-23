Active Stocks
Salman Khan firing case: Mumbai police recovers two pistols, 13 bullets from Tapi River

Livemint , Written By Jocelyn Fernandes

Scouring the Tapi River, Mumbai Police crime branch officials have recovered two pistols, three magazines and 13 bullets in their search that began on April 22.

A team of police officials pictured on April 22 while searching for a revolver thrown by the Bishnoi brothers in the River Tapi after they allegedly opened fire at actor Salman Khan's residence Galaxy Apartments. (PTI)Premium
A team of police officials pictured on April 22 while searching for a revolver thrown by the Bishnoi brothers in the River Tapi after they allegedly opened fire at actor Salman Khan's residence Galaxy Apartments. (PTI)

The Mumbai police's crime branch has made significant discovery during their ongoing operation to retrieve firearms believed to be connected to the firing incident outside Salman Khan's residence, PTI reported.

Search efforts in Gujarat's Tapi River have yielded two pistols, three magazines and 13 bullets, an official told the wire agency on April 23.

Also Read | Shooting at Salman Khan's house: Accused were 'ordered' to fire 10 rounds, threw gun in Surat's Tapi River

A dedicated team comprising 12 officials, including senior police inspector Daya Nayak, known as the "encounter specialist", is continuing their search at the site. The assistance of scuba divers is also being utilised, the official added.

Arrested Suspects and Recovery Details

Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21), the two suspects apprehended in connection with the firing incident outside Galaxy Apartment on April 14, were reported to have fled the scene on a motorcycle. They were subsequently arrested on April 16 in Mata No Madh near Bhuj town, Gujarat, following a joint effort by the Mumbai and Kutch police teams.

Also Read | ‘Causing harm or taking his life’: Why did Bishnoi gang target Salman Khan? Accused reveal details

During interrogation, the suspects disclosed that they disposed of the weapons into the Tapi River from a railway bridge while en route to Bhuj after fleeing Mumbai.

According to police sources, the duo's primary motive behind the shooting seems to be creating "terror".

Mumbai police have identified gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his younger brother Anmol Bishnoi as "wanted accused" in connection with the incident. It is alleged that Gupta and Pal were acting under the instructions of the Bishnoi brothers.

Also Read | Shooting at Salman Khan's residence: Mumbai crime branch records Dabangg actor's statement as witness

While Lawrence is currently incarcerated at Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat for another case, his brother Anmol is believed to be residing in either Canada or the United States, as per official statements.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published: 23 Apr 2024, 02:35 PM IST
