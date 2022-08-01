Salman Khan gets arms license from Mumbai Police after receiving death threats

Salman Khan on 22 July met newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai. According to police sources, the actor has applied for a weapon license. While Salman Khan said he visited the commissioner who was an "old friend" for congratulating him, the meeting came in the wake of a threat letter received by him last month. The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case.

