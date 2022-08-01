Salman Khan gets arms license from Mumbai Police after receiving death threats

Salman Khan and his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May
Mumbai Police on Monday in a statement said that Bollywood actor Actor Salman Khan has been issued an Arms license after he applied for a weapon license for self-protection in the backdrop of threat letters that he received recently.
In June, Salman Khan and his father, screenplay writer Salim Khan received a letter threatening that the father-son duo would meet the same fate as Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala who was killed in May. Khan and his family's security was enhanced after the incident. As per the investigators, the Bishnoi gang wanted to extort money from Bollywood personalities.
Salman Khan on 22 July met newly-appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the latter's office in south Mumbai. According to police sources, the actor has applied for a weapon license. While Salman Khan said he visited the commissioner who was an "old friend" for congratulating him, the meeting came in the wake of a threat letter received by him last month. The actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case.
Salman Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre-Patil at the commissioner's office. When asked by reporters about the purpose of the visit, the actor said, "He (police commissioner) is an old friend."
Meanwhile, actor Salman Khan's lawyer H Saraswat received a death threat through a letter. The letter states that the lawyer will meet Sidhu Moosewala's fate and contained Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar's initials.
"Security has been provided to him. We are probing it," said Nazim Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police East Jodhpur.
Earlier on June 14, the Patiala House Court of Delhi, had allowed Punjab Police to arrest Bishnoi in connection with Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.
Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others. Notably, the singer had joined the Congress party last year in December ahead of the Assembly elections.
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is the chief suspect in the Punjabi rapper's murder.
