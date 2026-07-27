Salman Khan gets relief as Delhi HC orders 'Kala Hiran' teaser be removed; observes ‘Reputation once lost is lost’

The Delhi High Court on Monday ordered the removal of the teaser and multiple online links associated with the upcoming film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, observing that its promotional content appeared to prima facie connect actor Salman Khan to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and could potentially harm his reputation.

While hearing Salman Khan's application seeking an interim injunction to restrain the film's release, promotion and publicity, Justice Jyoti Singh also indicated that interviews of the film's producer, Amit Jani, would be directed to be removed from online platforms, according to ANI.

The high court said it would issue a detailed order setting out the reasons for its decision.

During the hearing, the court orally commented, "This must stop."

Highlighting the importance of protecting an individual's reputation, the court observed, "Reputation once lost is lost."

The judge also noted that the film's promotional content appeared to draw a connection between Salman Khan and the Lawrence Bishnoi controversy.

Counsel representing Khan argued that although the actor's name was not explicitly mentioned, the teaser, posters and other promotional material clearly pointed to him.

According to the plea, the promotional material features a person resembling Salman Khan and wearing his trademark blue bracelet, making it easy for viewers to identify the actor.

Khan has argued that the film is based on the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and presents a misleading depiction of events linked to him, thereby causing significant damage to his reputation. He has further contended that the makers are attempting to commercially benefit from his identity and public image without obtaining his consent.

The application also claims that producer Amit Jani, through interviews, social media posts and other public statements, has directly associated the film with the blackbuck case and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a bid to attract publicity.

The legal dispute centres on “Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy”, which Khan alleges violates his personality and publicity rights.

The application argues that even though Salman Khan is not mentioned by name, the film's posters, teaser and other promotional content include visual and contextual elements that make it apparent the references are to him.

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It also alleges that one of the scenes shows a character resembling the actor carrying a firearm, despite his acquittal in the Arms Act case, thereby creating a false and misleading impression.

The plea further submits that portions of the film are based on issues that are still pending adjudication before higher courts, and contends that releasing such material could prejudice the ongoing proceedings and undermine Khan's right to a fair trial.

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Earlier this year, on 29 May, producer Jani unveiled the poster of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The film has been shot across Sambhal, Moradabad and several other locations in Uttar Pradesh.

What Jani said Jani, who previously produced Udaipur Files (2025), posted online the legal notice issued by Salman Khan's legal team.

Speaking to Aaj Tak, he claimed, “Salman has started threatening people associated with the movie Kala Hiran by sending them notices.” In an interview, Jani mentioned the film is based on the Bishnoi community's struggle, alleging that its members could not even afford legal representation while Khan's legal team arrived in helicopters.

“This film does not glorify or demean Salman Khan’s image, and it is not Salman’s biopic,” he added.