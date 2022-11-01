Salman Khan gets Y-Plus security by Mumbai police

Salman Khan gets Y-Plus security by Mumbai police1 min read . 09:10 PM IST
- Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat just days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
Bollywood star Salman Khan will now be provided with Y category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
The following step has been taken by the Maharashtra state government after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang earlier.
Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat just days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. As per details, Salim's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he goes for his routine morning jog.
Salman submitted an application to the Mumbai Police seeking a weapon licence for his own protection after the threat letter.
As per the information received from Maharashtra Home Department, the reason behind the Bishnoi gang threatening Salman Khan and his father was to create an atmosphere to show their power. Following the incident, the Maharashtra department of Home Affairs increased the security for Salman.
Last month, Delhi Police made a sensational revelation in the case pertaining to the alleged plot to kill Salman Khan. They said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang members tried to befriend the staff of the actor's farmhouse in Mumbai to ascertain the details about the timings of his entry and exit.
With ANI inputs.
