Actor Salman Khan has received yet another death threat call, news agency ANI has reported citing Mumbai Police said. The new threat came weeks after a man was taken into custody for sending a threat email to the Dabangg actor. Police added that a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on 10 April.

The caller identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Jodhpur in Rajasthan. He said he was a Gau rakshak (Cow-Vigilante) and also threatened to eliminate Khan on 30 April.

Mumbai Police said that further investigation on this is underway.

On 11 April, PTI had reported that Mumbai Police had detained a 16-year-old boy from neighbouring Thane district for calling the police control room and allegedly threatening to kill Khan. The police then started an investigation and with technical help they tracked the number from which the call to Shahapur in Thane district, located 70 km from Mumbai, the official told PTI. The boy, who hailed from Rajasthan, was detained. He was handed over to the Azad Maidan police in Mumbai for further legal process.

Earlier in March, a man identified as Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district was arrested for sending an e-mail threat to Salman Khan and was handed over to Mumbai Police. A case was registered at Bandra police station. The accused had allegedly sent a threat mail to Salman Khan stating that the actor will "end up like Sidhu Moose Wala."

"In the case registered in Bandra police station of threats to kill Salman Khan via email, the Mumbai police team and Luni police team in joint action caught Dhakad Ram, a resident of Luni in Jodhpur district," Luni Police Station Officer, Jodhpur Ishwar Chand Pareek had told ANI earlier.

Khan has been provided with Y category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra State government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Some reports has also said that Khan has reportedly purchased a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. According to online reports, the actor was spotted in his new car at the recently held Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre event in Mumbai. He previously owned a bulletproof Land Cruiser LC200. But has now reportedly switched to Nissan Patrol SUV.

Mumbai Police have also booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office. Bandra Police registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) and 34 of IPC.

Meanwhile, the actor has begun promotions of his upcoming Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and participated in its trailer launch event held in Mumbai on April 10. Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies)