Salman Khan gets yet another death threat; Mumbai Police begins probe3 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 02:09 PM IST
The caller identified himself as Rockey Bhai from Rajasthan's Jodhpur. He said he was a Gau rakshak (Cow-Vigilante) and also threatened to eliminate Khan on 30 April.
Actor Salman Khan has received yet another death threat call, news agency ANI has reported citing Mumbai Police said. The new threat came weeks after a man was taken into custody for sending a threat email to the Dabangg actor. Police added that a threat call was made to the Mumbai Police control room on 10 April.
