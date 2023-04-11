Salman Khan gets yet another death threat; Mumbai Police begins probe

Khan has been provided with Y category security by the Mumbai police as the actor is perceived to be under threat. The Maharashtra State government took this step after the actor received a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Some reports has also said that Khan has reportedly purchased a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV. According to online reports, the actor was spotted in his new car at the recently held Nita Mukesh Ambani Culture Centre event in Mumbai. He previously owned a bulletproof Land Cruiser LC200. But has now reportedly switched to Nissan Patrol SUV.