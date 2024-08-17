Salman Khan house firing: Accused says he was ’magnetically attached’ to principles of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Police opposed the bail application of the accused, who claimed he was influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi and meant no harm. He has also denied any involvement of the gangster in the shooting.

Livemint
Published17 Aug 2024, 03:25 PM IST
Actor Salman Khan poses for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
Actor Salman Khan poses for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)

One of the individuals accused of firing shots outside the Mumbai residence of Salman Khan claims to have been influenced by the ‘character’ of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and had meant no harm. The assertion came mere days after police opposed his bail application and said he could inform the alleged mastermind if released. Gupta however told a special court during the bail hearing that the gangster was not involved in the shooting.

The application claimed that Gupta was influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi's image as it was created by the media. He was "magnetically attached to the principles followed by Lawrence Bishnoi" as the jailed gangster is an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:17 Aug 2024, 03:25 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaSalman Khan house firing: Accused says he was ’magnetically attached’ to principles of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    149.55
    03:59 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    3.35 (2.29%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    329.60
    03:58 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    1.15 (0.35%)

    GAIL India

    232.50
    03:53 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    5.8 (2.56%)

    ITC

    502.55
    03:56 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    10.65 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Zensar Technologies

    797.90
    03:45 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    55.95 (7.54%)

    Piramal Enterprises

    946.85
    03:43 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    65.5 (7.43%)

    Nippon Life

    686.55
    03:57 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    47.2 (7.38%)

    PB Fintech

    1,687.25
    03:29 PM | 16 AUG 2024
    113.75 (7.23%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,440.00-618.00
      Chennai
      71,804.00-1,325.00
      Delhi
      71,734.00-900.00
      Kolkata
      72,016.00-476.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue