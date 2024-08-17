Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Salman Khan house firing: Accused says he was 'magnetically attached' to principles of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Salman Khan house firing: Accused says he was 'magnetically attached' to principles of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Police opposed the bail application of the accused, who claimed he was influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi and meant no harm. He has also denied any involvement of the gangster in the shooting.

Actor Salman Khan poses for pictures on the red carpet on the day of the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India, July 12, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

One of the individuals accused of firing shots outside the Mumbai residence of Salman Khan claims to have been influenced by the ‘character’ of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and had meant no harm. The assertion came mere days after police opposed his bail application and said he could inform the alleged mastermind if released. Gupta however told a special court during the bail hearing that the gangster was not involved in the shooting.

The application claimed that Gupta was influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi's image as it was created by the media. He was "magnetically attached to the principles followed by Lawrence Bishnoi" as the jailed gangster is an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh.

(With inputs from agencies)

