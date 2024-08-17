One of the individuals accused of firing shots outside the Mumbai residence of Salman Khan claims to have been influenced by the ‘character’ of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and had meant no harm. The assertion came mere days after police opposed his bail application and said he could inform the alleged mastermind if released. Gupta however told a special court during the bail hearing that the gangster was not involved in the shooting.

