Salman Khan house firing: The two shooters who allegedly fired at Bollywood actor Salman Khan 's Bandra residence on Sunday fired five rounds and performed a ‘recce’ of the actor's house thrice before the attack, revealed the Mumbai Police crime branch in its probe. The two accused were remanded in custody by a Mumbai court on Tuesday.

“We have arrested two accused, Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, from Bhuj district in Gujarat. Primarily, they have done 'recce' of the house thrice," said Mumbai Police Crime Branch Joint Commissioner Lakhmi Gautam at a press conference.

Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) were apprehended on Monday night from Mata No Madh village in Gujarat's Kutch district.

Salman Khan firing incident: What did Mumbai police investigation find?

According to the police, Vicky was riding a motorcycle at the time of the attack, and his companion Sagar, was riding pillion. As the bike reached closer to Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Sagar allegedly fired at the actor's house, reported PTI referring to a police official.

After their arrest from Gujarat, the two accused were brought to Mumbai via flight on Tuesday morning, Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Lakhmi Gautam said at a press briefing.

"The accused persons carried out a recce around Khan's house three times" before the firing incident, Gautam said adding that the two accused have admitted their crimes.

On Sunday, the accused persons shot five rounds - one of it hit the wall and another the gallery of Khan's residence, he added.

Is the Lawrence Bishnoi gang involved in the Salman Khan house attack case?

Based on the prima facie evidence and the preliminary investigation, Sagar and Vickey were hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to open fire at Salman Khan's house.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the attack on a Facebook post. "So far, Anmol Bishnoi's role is primarily visible in the crime and we are investigating it," PTI quoted the police official as saying.

A preliminary probe suggested that both the assailants were hired by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to open fire at Salman Khan's house, Deputy Inspector General of Kutch-West, Mahendra Bagadiya, said earlier in the day. The police also said that Vicky was constantly in touch with the gang members.

(With inputs from PTI)

