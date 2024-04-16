Salman Khan house firing: 'Assailants did recce thrice' — What Mumbai police found during probe
Salman Khan house firing: The two shooters who allegedly fired at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence on Sunday fired five rounds and performed a ‘recce’ of the actor's house thrice before the attack, revealed the Mumbai Police crime branch in its probe. The two accused were remanded in custody by a Mumbai court on Tuesday.