Salman Khan house firing case: Accused Anuj Thapan dies by suicide in Mumbai Police custody
Accused Anuj Thapan died by suicide in the Mumbai Police's crime branch lock-up. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said.
Salman Khan house firing case: Anuj Thapan, one of the accused in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra, died by suicide in police custody in Mumbai on Wednesday.
