Salman Khan house firing case: Anuj Thapan, one of the accused in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra, died by suicide in police custody in Mumbai on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anuj Thapan hanged himself inside the toilet of the lock-up using a bedsheet. He was rushed to the state-run GT Hospital, where he was declared dead during treatment, the official said.

“He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died," the Mumbai Police informed.

An accidental death report will be registered at Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai.

Thapan was arrested from Punjab along with Sonu Kumar Bishnoi for allegedly supplying weapons to shooters Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta, who were already arrested, according to the police.

On April 29, a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court in Mumbai remanded three accused arrested in connection with the firing at Salman Khan's residence in police custody till May 8.

Special MCOCA judge AM Patil had remanded the accused, Vicky Gupta, Sagar Pal and Anuj Thapan, in police custody and sent Sonu Kumar Chander Bishnoi to judicial custody on medical grounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the accused were booked under the relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act.

Police invoked provisions of the stringent MCOCA against alleged shooters Gupta and Pal as well as Bishnoi and Thapan, who are accused of supplying two firearms and bullets, and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol, shown as wanted accused.

Police had registered the first information report under the Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder) after two motorbike-borne men fired at Galaxy Apartment in Bandra, Khan's residence, in the early hours of April 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With inputs from PTI

