Why did Lawrence Bishnoi gang target Salman Khan? Accused reveal details

Salman Khan house firing: Mumbai Crime Branch officials said on Friday that the duo accused in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan 's Bandra residence aimed to intimidate the superstar rather than “causing harm or taking his life", PTI reported.

Initial evidence and preliminary investigations suggest that Vicky Gupta (24) and Sagar Pal (21) were allegedly contracted by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to execute the shooting, the officials are reported to have said.

What was Lawrence Bishnoi gang's motive?

The arrested suspects stated that Lawrence Bishnoi wanted to retaliate against Salman Khan for his involvement in the Blackbuck poaching case.

Why is the Blackbuck Significant to the Bishnoi Community?

The Bishnois of Jodhpur revere the blackbuck as the reincarnation of their spiritual leader, Guru Bhagwan Jambeshwar, also known as Jambaji. Earlier, Former MP and representative of Bishnoi Samaj Jaswant Singh Bishnoi had said, “Deer is our identity and it is necessary for them to survive."

Salman Khan, 58, has been targeted by this group since 1998 when he faced accusations of hunting and killing two blackbucks in Rajasthan's Kankani during the filming of the movie “Hum Saath Saath Hain." He was charged under section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

This move offended the Bishnoi community, which considers blackbucks sacred. During a court appearance in 2018, Lawrence Bishnoi allegedly threatened to kill Khan, claiming that his actions had brought disgrace to their community.

However, it is not the first time when Lawrence Bishnoi has previously issued threats of assassination against Khan. Earlier in July 2022, Lawrence Bishnoi had allegedly sent gangster Sampat Nehra, a member of the Bishnoi gang, to Mumbai to “recce" around Salman Khan's residence. Bishnoi explained during questioning that Nehra “lacked a suitable rifle for targeting from a distance", thus thwarting the assassination plan.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's younger brother Anmol Bishnoi took responsibility for the attack on a Facebook post.

Furthermore, Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police Lakhmi Gautam said, “The accused persons carried out a recce around Khan's house three times before the firing incident."

On Sunday, the accused persons shot five rounds - one of them hit the wall and another the gallery of Khan's residence.

(With inputs from agencies)

