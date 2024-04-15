Anmol Bishnoi, brother of Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for shooting outside Salman Khan's house in Mumbai, warning the actor in a Facebook post.

Shortly after the shooting incident outside Salman Khan's house on Sunday, Anmol Bishnoi allegedly claimed responsibility for the incident in an online post.

Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the shooting. He issued a warning to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, describing the event as a “trailer."

In a Facebook post in Hindi, “We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand the magnitude of our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, shots will not be fired outside the house only. And we have dogs named after Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Shakeel, whom you consider to be Gods. Now, I don't have the habit of talking much," read a Facebook post attributed to Bishnoi.

Meanwhile, PTI reported citing Delhi police sources that it is suspected that one of the two individuals observed in CCTV footage allegedly firing outside the residence of Salman Khan in Mumbai may be from Gurugram.

Two men fired four rounds outside Bandra's Galaxy Apartments, where the actor resides, around 5 am and fled. According to a Bandra police official, an FIR has been registered against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.

PTI reported citing an official source in the Delhi Police, “One of the two is suspected to be a criminal from Gurugram who was involved in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March."

Gangster Rohit Godara, who resides overseas, purportedly claimed responsibility for Munjal's murder in a social media post. He is closely linked to gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, and Goldy Brar.

Earlier in March 2023, an email threatening Salman Khan was received at his office, prompting the Mumbai Police to register an FIR against Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and another individual.

Moreover, the FIR was filed under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 506-II (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention). The complaint leading to the FIR was lodged with the Bandra police by Prashant Gunjalkar, who was reported to frequently visit Salman Khan's residence in Bandra and operated an artist management company.

The e-mail stated that Khan must have seen an interview given to a news channel by Lawrence Bishnoi, and if not, he should see it. Addressing Gunjalkar, it said if Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk face-to-face with "Goldy bhai", adding “there is still time but agli bar, jhatka dekhne ko milega" (you'll see something shocking next time), Mumbai police earlier said.

