The preliminary investigation into the attack outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra house has revealed that the "right-hand man" of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in the United States.

On Sunday morning, two men fired four rounds outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments near Bandstand in Bandra before fleeing. Both the unidentified shooters are believed to be associated with Bishnoi's gang, with one suspected to be from Gurugram.

Mumbai Police has registered an FIR against "unidentified persons" under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) and the Arms Act.

Citing Mumbai Police sources, NDTV reported that Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, contacted a gangster named Rohit Godara for the attack. Godara, who is based in the US, was tasked with hiring professional shooters for the job from his "vast network, extending throughout multiple states".

News agency PTI, citing an official source in the Delhi Police, reported: “One of the two is suspected to be a criminal from Gurugram who was involved in multiple killings and robberies in Haryana and is wanted in the murder of Gurugram-based businessman Sachin Munjal in March."

Godara had claimed responsibility for the murder of the businessman earlier in March this year. He is a close associate of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and Goldy Brar.

The police has tracked the VPN of Anmol Bishnoi's post claiming responsibility for the attack to Canada. The possibility of a VPN connection is also being explored by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security level has been elevated to Y-Plus due to threats from gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been authorized to carry a personal firearm and has acquired a new armoured vehicle for added protection.

Salman Khan resumes work After the gun-firing incident, reports said, Salman Khan is ready to focus on his work "as planned" as he doesn't want to give attention to those behind this incident because he feels that is exactly what they want

"Instead, he has asked friends and actors from the industry not to worry. Further, he also asked them not to make any visits to Galaxy Apartments as it is getting inconvenient for other members of the society as well," India Today reported citing a source.

In a telephonic interaction with News 18, Salman's father Salim Khan said, “There is nothing to tell. They just want publicity, there is no need to worry."

