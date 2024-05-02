Anuj Thapan, the accused in Salman Khan house firing case, was found hanging in a toilet on Wednesday.

A day after an accused in the case related to the firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence died by suicide in police lock-up, a top Shiv Sena (UBT) leader hinted at a conspiracy behind it, and wondered if there was a politician or top officer was involved. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Anuj Thapan (32) allegedly hanged himself with a bedsheet in the toilet on the first-floor lock-up located in the crime branch's building inside the police commissioner's office compound in Mumbai, on Wednesday.

"One of the two accused who opened fire outside Salman Khan's house died in the lockup of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch. It is said that he died by suicide. Is it also possible that some politician is involved in this, some big police officer is involved," Sena (UBT) leader Anand Dubey was quoted as saying by ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dubey also questioned how such an incident can it happen when the Mumbai Police's lock-up is so safe.

"There are CCTV cameras, there are so many officers...This is a big conspiracy," Dubey claimed.

The Sena leader said the party will appeal to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take this matter seriously. "It should be investigated immediately." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that if an accused dies in the lock-up in the Salman Khan case, then Maharashtra Home Ministry, Home Minister and Commissioner are responsible.

"Why will we demand an investigation into this? When the government changes then a probe will take place," ANI quoted Raut as saying.

On Wednesday, when the officials realised that Thapan was inside the toilet for a long time, they forced-open the door and found him hanging. Officials said that he was taken to state-run Gokuldas Tejpal hospital, where he died during treatment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On April 14, two shooters had opened fire outside Salman Khan's resident in Bandra.

Thapan, who was accused of supplying weapons to the shooter – Sagar Pal and Vicky Gupta -- was arrested along with his co-accused Sonu Kumar Bishnoi from Fazilka in Punjab.

According to ANI, Anuj's family has demanded that his post-mortem be conducted outside Mumbai. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His brother Abhishek Thapan has said that Anuj couldn't have died by suicide and demanded 'justice'.

