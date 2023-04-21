Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan features veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.
Bollywood legend Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan advance ticket booking opened on Tuesday, April 18, 2023. The family entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji, is scheduled to be released today, Friday, April 21.
The film has collected ₹3.65 crore nett for the opening day on Thursday Night from 60,000 tickets sold at national multiplexes, according to a report published by bollymoviereviewz.com.
The opening weekend advance booking is ₹6.5 crore nett from 106,000 tickets sold at national multiplexes, the report added.
The numbers show that Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaanadvance is a little ahead of Bholaa which had ₹1.95 crores in advance booking but lower than TJMM and is around the same as Laal Singh Chaddha and Vikram Vedha.
According to producers' predictions, the film will open at ₹20 crores, while trade sees its opening at around ₹12 to 15 crores. However, the exact numbers will be revealed today once the film hits big screens.
The trailer shows the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. He is seen thrashing goons in order to protect his love and his family.
Salman could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."
A Salman Khan Film (SKF) production, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" also features veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.
The film marks the Bollywood superstar's first big screen release in a leading role in four years. He was last seen in a cameo appearance as spy Tiger in superstar Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster hit "Pathaan", which was released in January.
