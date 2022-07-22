Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop after applying for gun licence2 min read . Updated: 22 Jul 2022, 08:47 PM IST
- The actor and his father had received death threat letters threatening that they would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala
MUMBAI : Actor Salman Khan has been in the news for reasons beyond the film industry. The actor and his father received death threat letters threatening that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Khan reportedly visited the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday, 22 July.