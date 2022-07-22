MUMBAI : Actor Salman Khan has been in the news for reasons beyond the film industry. The actor and his father received death threat letters threatening that the father-son duo would meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Khan reportedly visited the Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar on Friday, 22 July.

This comes after reports have suggested that the Bollywood superstar has also applied for gun license following these threats.

On Friday, the actor arrived at the Mumbai police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market, in his car around 4 pm and met Phansalkar, an official said, adding that it was just a courtesy visit and had nothing to do with any case, according to news agency PTI.

Khan also met Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil there. Salman Khan's security cover had also been increased afyer the threats he received last month.

A case was registered against an unknown person for allegedly issuing a threat to Salman and Salim Khan. According to the Bandra police, Salim Khan was on his daily morning walk on the Bandstand promenade along with his security. At 7.40 am, he sat on a bench for a break when his security personnel found a chit with the words, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moose Wala)."

Following the case, Salman Khan had applied for gun license citing security issues. Today's visit to the Police Commissioner seems like a routine visit regarding the same application. His visit to the police headquarters was for physical verification before the licensing authority, a mandatory step in applying for a gun licence, people familiar with the situation said.

Lawrence Bishnoi's death threat to Salman Khan was linked to the black buck poaching case of 1998, in which the actor was one of the accused.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa village by alleged members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Earlier in 2018, Bishnoi had threatened Salman Khan when the blackbuck poaching case was in court. Lawrence, who belongs to the Bishnoi community, considers the blackbuck to be a sacred animal, and Salman’s involvement in poaching had hurt the community’s sentiments.

Lawrence Bishnoi, who had been serving time in Delhi's Tihar Jail, is in Punjab Police custody in connection with the investigation into the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala.