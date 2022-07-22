Salman Khan meets Mumbai top cop after applying for gun licence

A case was registered against an unknown person for allegedly issuing a threat to Salman and Salim Khan. According to the Bandra police, Salim Khan was on his daily morning walk on the Bandstand promenade along with his security. At 7.40 am, he sat on a bench for a break when his security personnel found a chit with the words, “Moosewala jaisa kar doonga (You will suffer the same fate as Moose Wala)."