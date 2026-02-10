Salman Khan 'more Hindu' than Uddhav Thackeray, says BJP leader – 'At least attended the RSS chief's event'

Maharashtra BJP minister Nitesh Rane on Tuesday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, claiming actor Salman Khan was ‘more Hindu’ than him, amid a row over the superstar's presence at an RSS event in Mumbai.

Khan was among a host of Bollywood celebrities who attended the event, where Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat delivered a speech. The programme at the Nehru Centre over the last weekend was organised as part of the RSS's centenary celebrations.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, a close aide of Thackeray, had taken potshots at the popular actor for attending the RSS event.

Responding to a journalist's question on Tuesday, BJP minister Rane praised Khan and hit out at Thackeray, his political bete noire.

"Salman Khan is more Hindu than Uddhav Thackeray. It needs to be checked whether Uddhav Thackeray is actually Hindu or not. Salman Khan at least had the courage to attend the RSS chief's programme. Will Uddhav Thackeray ever show the courage to stand before (Congress MP) Rahul Gandhi or even refer to his own father Balasaheb Thackeray as 'Hinduhhriday Samrat'?" he asked.

Born to a Muslim father and a Hindu mother on 27 December 1965, Salman Khan was brought up in both faiths. Salman Khan describes himself as both Hindu and Muslim, explaining that his father is Muslim (Salim Khan) and his mother is Hindu (Sushila Charak/Salma Khan), leading him to identify simply as an "insaan" (human being).

Apart from Khan, the RSS event saw the participation of several artists, sportspersons and eminent personalities. Khan's presence at the event drew criticism from some quarters, while others praised him, triggering a political debate.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are part of the Opposition bloc, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), in the state.

Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray, claimed that those who attended Bhagwat's programme here on February 7-8 to mark the RSS centenary did not come out of love for him but out of fear of Narendra Modi's government.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, dismissed the remarks, saying people attend Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) programmes voluntarily and with discipline.