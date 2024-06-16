Salman Khan murder plans: Mumbai Police arrests man over YouTube video discussing Lawrence Bishnoi Gang

The Mumbai Police have arrested a man from Rajasthan and registered a new case in connection with firing outside actor Salman Khan's residence in April and arrested a Rajasthan man on charges of criminal intimidation. Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar had earlier uploaded an YouTube video announcing his plans to kill the actor and claimed to have gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar with him.

“We are checking if accused Gujar having any previous criminal background. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 506(2) (punishment for criminal intimidation), and provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Further investigation is underway,” said a crime branch official.

Mumbai Police said that the accused had made the video on a highway in Rajasthan and uploaded it on his channel. A case has been registered with a cyber police station in the city and a team was sent to Rajasthan to probe the matter.

Mumbai Cyber Police registered an offence against an individual who, through a video on the YouTube channel “Are Chhodo Yar," discussed the Bishnoi Gang and mentioned plans to kill actor Salman Khan.



Mumbai Crime Branch arrested the accused, Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar from Boarda… pic.twitter.com/x2aR7AKnkv — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2024

The Mumbai Police has also registered a new case in connection with the April 14 firing and indicated plans to move a court seeking custody of Bishnoi. A total of six people have been arrested in the case — with one individual allegedly handing himself in police lock-up on May 1.

The incident saw two motorbike-borne men firing multiple rounds outside the actor's Galaxy Apartments home in the Bandra suburb. Subsequent arrests have revealed links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, prompting the police to invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Khan was at home during the attack and woke up as the bullet hit his apartment balcony.

“I went to the balcony to check and looked outside but did not see anyone,” Salman had said in his statement.

Meanwhile the Navi Mumbai Police had earlier arrested five people — including an alleged member of Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gang — from Haryana in connection with a plot to attack Salman Khan. The police said that four gang members had recced his farmhouse in Panvel, the area around his home in Bandra, and places he visited for film shooting.