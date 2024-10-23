’Salman Khan offered money to Bishnoi community’: Gangster Lawrence’s family says our ’blood was boiling when...’

Bollywood star Salman Khan reportedly received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang on several occasions after the Blackbuck incident.

Published23 Oct 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Mumbai news: Actor Salman Khan received threats from a person posing to be close with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Mumbai news: Actor Salman Khan received threats from a person posing to be close with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi(PTI)

Lawrence Bishnoi's cousin Ramesh Bishnoi said the entire Bishnoi community stands with the jailed gangster over the black buck incident involving Bollywood star Salman Khan. In an interview with NDTV, Ramesh alleged that Salman Khan had offered money to the Bishnoi community but they refused to take it.

Lawrence Bishnoi is a gangster facing multiple charges and is currently lodged at Gujarat's Sabarmati jail. Salman Khan reportedly received death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang on several occasions after the Blackbuck incident.

Also Read | Karni Sena announces ‘ ₹1,11,11,111 for any cop who kills Lawrence Bishnoi’

Salman Khan was accused of hunting a black buck - considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. In a 2023 interview with a TV channel, Lawrence Bishnoi said Salman Khan had disrespected the Bishnoi community by killing a blackbuck, news agency PTI reported on August 30.

Salman Khan offered money to Bishnoi community

Lawrence's cousin Ramesh told NDTV that Salman Khan had earlier offered money to the Bishnoi community. "His father Salim Khan said that the Lawrence gang is doing this for money. I want to remind him his son brought a cheque book in front of the community, saying fill in the figures and take it. If we were hungry for money, we would have taken it at that time," he was quoted as saying.

Also Read | Baba Siddique news: Why Lawrence Bishnoi wants Salman Khan ‘dead’

'Every Bishnoi's blood was boiling...'

Lawrence's cousin Ramesh that every member of the Bishnoi community was angry when the blackbuck incident happened. He said the community is ready to make sacrifices to save animals.

"...When Salman Khan killed the black buck, every Bishnoi's blood was boiling. We left it to the court to decide. But if the community was made fun of, then it is natural for society to get angry. Today, the entire Bishnoi community stands with Lawrence in this matter," Ramesh said.

Also Read | Watch: Salman Khan speaks about ’blackbuck murder’ in old video

Death threats to Salman Khan

On April 24 this year, Navi Mumbai Police registered a case against 18 identified and other unidentified members of the Bishnoi gang for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill Salman Khan at his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.

The development followed a firing outside the actor's Bandra residence in Mumbai by Bishnoi gang members.

Also Read | Baba Siddique murder case: Shooters had talked to Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother

The security was tightened at the residence of Bollywood actor Salman Khan after fresh death threats were received demanding an extortion payment of 5 crore. 

According to Mumbai police, "A threatening message has been received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to end his long-standing rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi."

The sender had claimed, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique."

Also Read | Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for a call: ‘Kuch baatein…’

Few days later, the Mumbai traffic police received an apology from a mobile phone number which was earlier used to send a threat message demanding 5 crore from Salman Khan, officials were quoted by PTI as saying.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 05:14 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndia'Salman Khan offered money to Bishnoi community': Gangster Lawrence's family says our 'blood was boiling when...'

