Salman Khan receives death threat again; ₹2 crore ransom demanded in message to Mumbai traffic police

  • Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another death threat, this time demanding a ransom of 2 crore. The threat, conveyed to the Mumbai Traffic Police, warned that failure to pay would result in the actor's death.

Livemint
Published30 Oct 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another death threat, this time demanding a ransom of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 crore. The threat, conveyed to the Mumbai Traffic Police, warned that failure to pay would result in the actor's death.
Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another death threat, this time demanding a ransom of ₹2 crore. The threat, conveyed to the Mumbai Traffic Police, warned that failure to pay would result in the actor’s death.(PTI)

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another death threat, this time demanding a ransom of 2 crore, PTI reported quoting Mumbai Police officials. The threat, conveyed to the Mumbai Traffic Police, warned that failure to pay would result in the actor's death.

Following the receipt of the message, authorities in Worli registered a case against the unidentified sender and have begun an investigation.

Also Read | Noida youth arrested for threatening Salman Khan and MLA Zeeshan Siddique

Death Threats to Salman Khan: Recent Arrests

This latest incident follows the arrest of Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur. He was detained after sending a threatening message to Mumbai traffic police through their WhatsApp helpline, demanding a hefty ransom of 5 crore.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a 5 crore threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, but the sender later claimed it was a mistake and apologized.

Also Read | Salman Khan ‘sleepless’ after Baba Siddique’s murder: Zeeshan

On Tuesday, the Mumbai police made another arrest. A 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh was nabbed by cops for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

Salman Khan's Ongoing Security Concerns

Salman Khan has previously faced threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April, suspected members of the gang fired shots outside the actor's residence in Bandra, raising serious concerns about his safety.

In light of these persistent threats, Khan's security measures have been significantly enhanced to protect him from potential harm.

Also Read | Karan Arjun is back: Salman Khan’s Instagram announcement goes viral

Background of Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Feud

The conflict between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to a 1998 incident in which the actor was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, a species revered by the Bishnoi community.

This long-standing feud has led to numerous threats against the actor in recent months, including a shooting incident near his residence earlier this year.

Also Read | ‘Salman Khan offered money to Bishnoi community’: Gangster Lawrence’s family

UP man threatens Lawrence Bishnoi

An Uttar Pradesh resident has issued a warning to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, threatening dire repercussions “if something happens to Salman bhai.” The statement intensifies the tensions between Bishnoi's gang and Bollywood star Salman Khan. The threat follows a series of violent incidents, including the recent shooting of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, for which the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.

Also Read | Watch: Salman Khan speaks about ’blackbuck murder’ in old video

The man posted a video on social media issuing and said, “Sun Lawrence Bishnoi… 2,000 shooter tere pass tayyar hain toh, 5,000 shooter maine bhi bombay mein bhej rakhein hain. Salman Bhai ko kuch hua to theek nahin hoga Lawrence” ("Listen Lawrence Bishnoi...you have 2 thousand shooters ready and I have also sent 5 thousand shooters to Bombay. If something happens to Salman bhai, it will not be good Lawrence")

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:30 Oct 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSalman Khan receives death threat again; ₹2 crore ransom demanded in message to Mumbai traffic police

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    292.35
    10:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    8.75 (3.09%)

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    323.25
    10:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    2.6 (0.81%)

    Tata Motors share price

    847.30
    10:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.25 (0.5%)

    Tata Steel share price

    150.20
    10:37 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    0.15 (0.1%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gillette India share price

    9,723.00
    10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    310.7 (3.3%)

    Coforge share price

    7,850.70
    10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    95.2 (1.23%)

    City Union Bank share price

    177.95
    10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    1 (0.57%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,237.80
    10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    4.15 (0.34%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    13,174.10
    10:27 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -1110.55 (-7.77%)

    Honeywell Automation India share price

    45,331.85
    10:27 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -3657.2 (-7.47%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    513.90
    10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -21.85 (-4.08%)

    Cipla share price

    1,421.05
    10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    -57.05 (-3.86%)
    More from Top Losers

    Laxmi Organic Industries share price

    276.00
    10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    23.4 (9.26%)

    Redington India share price

    179.75
    10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    13 (7.8%)

    Poonawalla Fincorp share price

    364.60
    10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    25.2 (7.42%)

    ITI share price

    232.35
    10:28 AM | 30 OCT 2024
    14.85 (6.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,475.00670.00
      Chennai
      80,481.00670.00
      Delhi
      80,633.00670.00
      Kolkata
      80,485.00670.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.