Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another death threat, this time demanding a ransom of ₹2 crore, PTI reported quoting Mumbai Police officials. The threat, conveyed to the Mumbai Traffic Police, warned that failure to pay would result in the actor's death.

Following the receipt of the message, authorities in Worli registered a case against the unidentified sender and have begun an investigation.

Death Threats to Salman Khan: Recent Arrests This latest incident follows the arrest of Shaikh Hussain Shaikh Mausin, a 24-year-old vegetable seller from Jamshedpur. He was detained after sending a threatening message to Mumbai traffic police through their WhatsApp helpline, demanding a hefty ransom of ₹5 crore.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan received a ₹5 crore threat from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, but the sender later claimed it was a mistake and apologized.

On Tuesday, the Mumbai police made another arrest. A 20-year-old man from Noida in Uttar Pradesh was nabbed by cops for allegedly issuing a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique.

Salman Khan's Ongoing Security Concerns Salman Khan has previously faced threats from the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In April, suspected members of the gang fired shots outside the actor's residence in Bandra, raising serious concerns about his safety.

In light of these persistent threats, Khan's security measures have been significantly enhanced to protect him from potential harm.

Background of Salman Khan-Lawrence Bishnoi Feud The conflict between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to a 1998 incident in which the actor was accused of hunting and killing two blackbucks, a species revered by the Bishnoi community.

This long-standing feud has led to numerous threats against the actor in recent months, including a shooting incident near his residence earlier this year.

UP man threatens Lawrence Bishnoi An Uttar Pradesh resident has issued a warning to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, threatening dire repercussions “if something happens to Salman bhai." The statement intensifies the tensions between Bishnoi's gang and Bollywood star Salman Khan. The threat follows a series of violent incidents, including the recent shooting of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai, for which the Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility.