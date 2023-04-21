Salman Khan's Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' eyeing ₹15-20 crore on Day 1 at Box Office2 min read . 08:15 PM IST
- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is opening in over 5700 screens worldwide -- 4500 in India and 1200 in overseas markets.
Salman Khan's new movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" directed by Farhad Samji releases on Eid. Trade experts predict an opening day figure between ₹15-20 crore, marking Salman's return to the big screen in a leading role after four years.
Salman Khan's new movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" directed by Farhad Samji releases on Eid. Trade experts predict an opening day figure between ₹15-20 crore, marking Salman's return to the big screen in a leading role after four years.
Trade expert Taran Adarsh said, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is opening in over 5700 screens worldwide -- 4500 in India and 1200 in overseas markets.
Trade expert Taran Adarsh said, "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is opening in over 5700 screens worldwide -- 4500 in India and 1200 in overseas markets.
And with that Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, pointed out that expectations from the movie are "huge".
And with that Gautam Dutta, Co-CEO of PVR INOX Ltd, pointed out that expectations from the movie are "huge".
"I must say that it is coming a couple of weeks after 'Pathaan'. The reality is that this is the next Khan film on the block with a huge amount of expectation and that coming on Eid, I think it kind of multiplies that excitement," he told PTI.
"I must say that it is coming a couple of weeks after 'Pathaan'. The reality is that this is the next Khan film on the block with a huge amount of expectation and that coming on Eid, I think it kind of multiplies that excitement," he told PTI.
Earlier this year, Salman Khan played cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller “Pathaan". And it is expected that Salman's Eid release will also garner similar response.
Earlier this year, Salman Khan played cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller “Pathaan". And it is expected that Salman's Eid release will also garner similar response.
"The trade is expecting close to about ₹15 to 18 crore opening on day one, although technically it sets in on Saturday. So we are hoping Saturday will be long because then Sunday will be colossal.
"The trade is expecting close to about ₹15 to 18 crore opening on day one, although technically it sets in on Saturday. So we are hoping Saturday will be long because then Sunday will be colossal.
"But Friday may be slightly subdued and the real die hard fans of Salman will probably come out that day. But it still seems more like a ₹15 to 18 crore opening day on Friday," he said.
"But Friday may be slightly subdued and the real die hard fans of Salman will probably come out that day. But it still seems more like a ₹15 to 18 crore opening day on Friday," he said.
Dutta expects the movie to do a business of ₹50 crore in the opening weekend.
Dutta expects the movie to do a business of ₹50 crore in the opening weekend.
Akshay Rathi, a city-based exhibitor, said "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is Salman's first big movie in four years, so there is immense "hype, hysteria and excitement" among his fans.
Akshay Rathi, a city-based exhibitor, said "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" is Salman's first big movie in four years, so there is immense "hype, hysteria and excitement" among his fans.
"This is a huge section of the movie-going audience, particularly in the mass sections of India. So, huge expectations from it – Eid and a Salman Khan release have always been synonymous.
"This is a huge section of the movie-going audience, particularly in the mass sections of India. So, huge expectations from it – Eid and a Salman Khan release have always been synonymous.
"Here's a film that's not only a potential mass entertainer, but also one that caters to families in a big way, much like 'Ready', 'Bodyguard' and a couple more that had come in the past," Rathi told PTI.
"Here's a film that's not only a potential mass entertainer, but also one that caters to families in a big way, much like 'Ready', 'Bodyguard' and a couple more that had come in the past," Rathi told PTI.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)