Salman Khan's ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ records big jump, earns ₹41.56 cr in two days1 min read . 07:25 AM IST
- The movie's release during the Eid holiday period appeared to have positively impacted its sales on the second day.
Despite receiving mostly negative reviews upon its release on April 21, Salman Khan's "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" managed to earn a total of ₹41.56 crore in its first two days.
Despite receiving mostly negative reviews upon its release on April 21, Salman Khan's "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" managed to earn a total of ₹41.56 crore in its first two days.
The movie witnessed a significant increase in revenue on its second day, collecting ₹25.75 crore after earning ₹15.81 crore on its opening day.
The movie witnessed a significant increase in revenue on its second day, collecting ₹25.75 crore after earning ₹15.81 crore on its opening day.
The movie's release during the Eid holiday period appeared to have positively impacted its sales on the second day.
The movie's release during the Eid holiday period appeared to have positively impacted its sales on the second day.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had the second-lowest opening day collection compared to Salman Khan's other Eid releases, with Dabangg from 2010 having the lowest collection at ₹14.10 crore and Bharat having the highest at ₹42.30 crore. However, the success of a film cannot be predicted solely based on its opening day performance.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan had the second-lowest opening day collection compared to Salman Khan's other Eid releases, with Dabangg from 2010 having the lowest collection at ₹14.10 crore and Bharat having the highest at ₹42.30 crore. However, the success of a film cannot be predicted solely based on its opening day performance.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a family entertainer targeted at the mass market, has performed well at the box office.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, a family entertainer targeted at the mass market, has performed well at the box office.
Previous remakes such as Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Akshay Kumar's Selfiee did not fare well in cinemas. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is reportedly a remake of the successful Ajith-starrer Veeram.
Previous remakes such as Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada and Akshay Kumar's Selfiee did not fare well in cinemas. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is reportedly a remake of the successful Ajith-starrer Veeram.
A few days before, Salman addressed the issue of Hindi films' failure at the box office. Taking a punch at himself, bhaijan jokingly said, “Mere words mujh pe hi bhari nehi padni chahiye. (my words should not bite me later). My film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will release soon. Log ye na kahe ke kya banaye hai. (People should not question me for the kind of films I make)."
A few days before, Salman addressed the issue of Hindi films' failure at the box office. Taking a punch at himself, bhaijan jokingly said, “Mere words mujh pe hi bhari nehi padni chahiye. (my words should not bite me later). My film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will release soon. Log ye na kahe ke kya banaye hai. (People should not question me for the kind of films I make)."
Earlier this year, Salman Khan played cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller “Pathaan". And it is expected that Salman's Eid release will also garner similar response.
Earlier this year, Salman Khan played cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's spy thriller “Pathaan". And it is expected that Salman's Eid release will also garner similar response.
(With PTI inputs)
(With PTI inputs)