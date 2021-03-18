New Delhi: Salman Khan’s Radhe is eyeing a premiere on pay-per-view platform Zee Plex within 30 days of theatrical release, according to a report by web portal LetsOTTGlobal, becoming the first big-ticket Bollywood film to become available on home devices so soon. The film will then make its way to the company’s video streaming service ZEE5. Zee is also distributing the film in cinemas worldwide when it releases this Eid.

Trade experts say the covid-19 pandemic has eliminated the eight-week window between theatrical and digital premiere of films for good and will be revised to a three to four-week period at best. The underlying logic to that is that films in India make most of their business within their first or second week in theatres and a faster digital premiere not only helps cash in when the interest is still alive but ensure better deals for producers.

Also Read | Why India needs to look east at Taiwan

In an earlier interview with Mint, Shariq Patel, chief business officer, Zee Studios had said the gap between theatrical and OTT release must shrink. The future of the industry, given the current scenario, must be profitable for all stakeholders to ensure fresh content production.

To be sure, after a few sporadic attempts, TVoD or the pay-per-view model that allows users to pay for individual offerings instead of an entire content library made its first big mainstream splash in the Indian market last year, albeit with little success. While Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd had rolled out Zee Plex in October, Shemaroo Entertainment had launched a TVoD service ShemarooMe Box Office in July.

More recently, online ticketing site BookMyShow has launched a pay-per-view video streaming service BookMyShow Stream. TVoD is still in early days in India which is a country that prefers to pay for value and would choose either a broad OTT subscription package or a telco bundle over a single movie offering, media experts say.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.