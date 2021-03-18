Salman Khan's ‘Radhe’ eyes digital premiere in 30 days of theatrical release

Trade experts say the covid-19 pandemic has eliminated the eight-week window between theatrical and digital premiere of films for good and will be revised to a three to four-week period at best. The underlying logic to that is that films in India make most of their business within their first or second week in theatres and a faster digital premiere not only helps cash in when the interest is still alive but ensure better deals for producers.

