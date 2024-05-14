‘Salman Khan should come to our temple and…’: Bishnoi community head open to consider apology in blackbuck case
Salman Khan became a target of Lawrence Bishnoi gang after his name cropped up in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.
Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi issued multiple death threats to actor Salman Khan, and a month ago, gunshots were fired by Bishnoi's gang members outside Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai. While the police arrested the accused in the firing case, the danger continues to loom over Salman Khan's life, and recently, his ex-girlfriend Somy Ali apologised on behalf of the actor. The apology evoked a response from All India Bishnoi Society President Devendra Budiya, who said that the community can forgive Salman Khan if he himself asks for forgiveness.