Salman Khan ‘sleepless’ after Baba Siddique’s murder, Zeeshan says ‘bhai’ calls him every night

In an interview, Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan opened up about other stars who came to support the family. He said his father and Salman Khan were always like “real brothers”.

Updated28 Oct 2024, 07:11 PM IST
In this June 24, 2017 file photo, then Congress leader Baba Siddique with actor Salman Khan during the former�s Iftar Party, in Mumbai. NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique died in hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai's Bandra East area on Saturday night, officials said.
In this June 24, 2017 file photo, then Congress leader Baba Siddique with actor Salman Khan during the former�s Iftar Party, in Mumbai. NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique died in hospital after being shot by three men in Mumbai’s Bandra East area on Saturday night, officials said.(PTI)

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan said Bollywood superstar Salman Khan always checks up on him after the NCP leader's murder in Mumbai. Zeeshan said, "Salman bhai" calls him up at night and talks about his sleeplessness.

"Salman bhai was very upset after Baba Siddique’s murder. Dad and Salman bhai were close like brothers. After dad’s death, bhai supported a lot. He always checks up on me, every night, he talks to me about being sleepless and all, his support is always there,” Zeeshan Siddique said in an interview with BBC Hindi.

Baba Siddique (66), the former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot dead by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12. He sustained gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the city's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder.

"They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage," Bandra (East) MLA Zeeshan Siddique said in a post on X on Sunday.

"Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they've won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood : ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you (sic)," he added.

In an exclusive interview with BBC Hindi, Zeeshan opened up about other stars who came to support the family. He said his father and Salman Khan were always like "real brothers".

Salman Khan had on several occasions received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Suspected members of the gang had opened fire outside the actor's Bandra home in April. A few months ago, the Navi Mumbai police uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan, leading to security enhancement for the actor.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 07:11 PM IST
