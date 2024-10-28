In an interview, Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan opened up about other stars who came to support the family. He said his father and Salman Khan were always like “real brothers”.

Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan said Bollywood superstar Salman Khan always checks up on him after the NCP leader's murder in Mumbai. Zeeshan said, "Salman bhai" calls him up at night and talks about his sleeplessness. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Salman bhai was very upset after Baba Siddique’s murder. Dad and Salman bhai were close like brothers. After dad’s death, bhai supported a lot. He always checks up on me, every night, he talks to me about being sleepless and all, his support is always there," Zeeshan Siddique said in an interview with BBC Hindi.

Baba Siddique (66), the former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader, was shot dead by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12. He sustained gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the city's Lilavati Hospital for emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder.

"They silenced my father. But they forget - he was a lion and I carry his roar within me, his fight in my veins. He stood for justice, fought for change and withstood the storms with unwavering courage," Bandra (East) MLA Zeeshan Siddique said in a post on X on Sunday.

"Now, those who brought him down turn their sights on me assuming they've won, to them I declare: The blood of a lion runs in my veins. I am still here, unafraid and unbroken. They took one, but I rise in his place. This fight is far from over. Today, I stand where he stood : ALIVE, RELENTLESS and READY. To my people of Vandre East, I am always with you (sic)," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an exclusive interview with BBC Hindi, Zeeshan opened up about other stars who came to support the family. He said his father and Salman Khan were always like "real brothers".