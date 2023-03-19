Actor Salman Khan received threats via emails, following which Mumbai Police beefed up security outside the actor's house. Salman Khan receives Y category security, as he is perceived to be under threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The threat to Salman Khan's life came to the forefront after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's death.

The Bandra Police has also registered a case under sections 506(2),120(b) & 34 of IPC.

Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar and Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office.

This comes after another media house had released a ‘super exclusive’ video with jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has claimed that Salman Khan had insulted his community by killing Blackbuck deer. Bishnoi had claimed in the interview that he would ‘break Salman Khan’s ego'.

Notably, this is the second time when Khan's office received deaths threats.

Salman and his father Salim Khan received a death threat just days after the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. As per details, Salim's security team found the letter outside their Mumbai home near the Bandra Bandstand promenade, where he goes for his routine morning jog.

Salman had then submitted an application to the Mumbai Police seeking a weapon licence for his own protection after the threat letter.