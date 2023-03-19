Salman Khan threatened over email, Mumbai Police beefs up security outside home1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 09:43 PM IST
- Earlier on Saturday, Mumbai Police booked jailed gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldie Brar & Rohit Garg for allegedly sending threatening emails to actor Salman Khan's office.
Actor Salman Khan received threats via emails, following which Mumbai Police beefed up security outside the actor's house. Salman Khan receives Y category security, as he is perceived to be under threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×