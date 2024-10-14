The murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique has alarmed Bollywood, with authorities investigating the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's involvement. The gang has a history of targeting celebrities, including Salman Khan, who has faced multiple threats.

The brutal killing of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who shared a good relationship with Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty and several other celebrities, has shocked the film fraternity. The authorities are examining the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had earlier threatened Salman Khan several times and has reportedly claimed responsibility for Siddique's murder.

This is not the first time the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has targeted a celebrity. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar has previously claimed that the Bishnoi gang allegedly assassinated singer Sidhu Moosewala to avenge the killing of Vikramjit Singh.

India Today, in an exclusive report, has claimed access to the gang's hit list as revealed by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in jail, to NIA during interrogation. Some of these individuals have already met violent ends, while others remain on the gang's radar.

Here is a look at the alleged hit list of celebrities who are targets of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Salman Khan Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the prime target of the Bishnoi gang in the Indian film industry. According to NIA documents, the Bollywood superstar is a Bishnoi gang target after the actor’s alleged involvement in the black buck shooting case in 1998. In 2018, Bishnoi threatened the Bollywood star during his court appearance. “We will kill Salman Khan in Jodhpur. Everyone will know once we take action."

In April 2024, a firing incident occurred outside Khan's Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The initial probe revealed that Khan's home was targeted when gunmen fired multiple shots before fleeing. No one was injured in the incident.

Munawar Faruqui According to a report in Times Now, Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui is also on the Bishnoi gang's 'hitlist'. The report said that when Munawar attended an event in Delhi in September, two henchmen followed him to Delhi. Their plan was foiled after intelligence agencies alerted them to the sinister plan, and the comedian was moved back to Mumbai amid tight security.

Shaganpreet Singh According to the India Today report, Shaganpreet Singh, the manager of slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, is also on the target list of the Bishnoi gang.

The gang believes Shaganpreet provided shelter to the killers of Vicky Middukhera, their close associate who was shot dead in Mohali in August 2021. Bishnoi wants to avenge the killing.

Mandeep Dhariwal Mandeep Dhariwal has a spot on Bishnoi’s hit list for allegedly helping the killers of Vicky Middukhera. Dhariwal was shot dead in the Philippines, with the Goldy Brar gang, affiliated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, claiming responsibility for the killing.

Zeeshan Siddiqui According to Mumbai Police, Baba Siddiqui’s son Zeeshan Siddiqui is also on the hit list of the Bishnoi gang. The police said the accused arrested in Baba Siddiqui’s murder were given a contract to kill Zeeshan also. The accused claimed during interrogation that both Zeeshan and Baba Siddiqui were on the target, and they were ordered to fire on anyone they found. Zeeshan Siddiqui, son of Baba Siddiqui, had received threats a few days before the incident took place.

Kaushal Chaudhary Gangster Kaushal Chaudhary, currently lodged in a Gurugram jail, is also on the hit list of the Bishnoi gang. Chaudhary was accused of supplying weapons to the killers of Middukhera.