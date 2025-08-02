Subscribe

Salman Khan's bodyguard 'Shera' makes acting debut with Swiggy Instamart ad for Rakhi | Watch

Salman Khan's bodyguard, Shera, made his acting debut in a Swiggy Instamart advertisement for Rakhi, marking his first on-screen appearance since 2011's 'Bodyguard.' 

Fareha Naaz
Updated2 Aug 2025, 11:16 AM IST
Shera, Salman Khan's bodyguard, featured in a Swiggy Instamart Raksha Bandhan advertisement.
Shera, Salman Khan's bodyguard, featured in a Swiggy Instamart Raksha Bandhan advertisement.(Screengrab @Instagram | theindianmarketingsociety)

Salman Khan's bodyguard 'Shera' recently made an acting debut with Swiggy Instamart advertisement for Rakhi. Marking the 56-year-old popular bodyguard's first on-screen appearance after brief appearance in 2011 Bolllywood film ‘Bodyguard.’

In a Raksha Bandhan campaign for the grocery delivery, he can be seen promoting 10-minute delivery of gifts and rakhis.

Watch Swiggy Instamart Rakhi ad featuring 'Shera' here:

The advertisement shows Shera playing 'bhai (brother)' to various women in distress. The ad opens with Shera helping a woman searching for autorickshaw in the rains. Urging the audience to 'do their (brotherly-sisterly) duty' he says, "Raksha karta hun isliye har Raksha Bandhan those without bros mujhe apna bhai bana leti hain."

The commercial closes with, “Instamart se Rakhi aur gifts mangwao in just ten minutes.”

Born on May 19, 1969, Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera, has reportedly been serving Salman Khan since 1995. The celebrity bodyguard, who runs a security firm named Tiger Security, was in charge singer Justin Bieber’s security during 2017 Mumbai concert.

Raksha Bandhan date and time

Raksha Bandhan, the most auspicious Hindu festival will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour on Saturday, August 9 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious thread ceremony time is between 5:47 AM and 1:24 PM.

Raksha Bandhan shubh muhurat:

Purnima Tithi Begins - 2:12 PM on August 8

Purnima Tithi Ends - 1:24 PM on August 9

“The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna which is late afternoon according to Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan,” Drik Panchang states.

The festival of Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. On this day, sisters celebrate their brothers and acknowledge their role by tying a rakhi on their brothers’ wrists and praying for their wellbeing. At the same time, brothers gift their sisters presents and promise lifelong support.

 
