Salman Khan's bodyguard 'Shera' makes acting debut with Swiggy Instamart ad for Rakhi | Watch

Salman Khan's bodyguard 'Shera' recently made an acting debut with Swiggy Instamart advertisement for Rakhi. Marking the 56-year-old popular bodyguard's first on-screen appearance after brief appearance in 2011 Bolllywood film ‘Bodyguard.’

In a Raksha Bandhan campaign for the grocery delivery, he can be seen promoting 10-minute delivery of gifts and rakhis.

Watch Swiggy Instamart Rakhi ad featuring 'Shera' here:

The advertisement shows Shera playing 'bhai (brother)' to various women in distress. The ad opens with Shera helping a woman searching for autorickshaw in the rains. Urging the audience to 'do their (brotherly-sisterly) duty' he says, "Raksha karta hun isliye har Raksha Bandhan those without bros mujhe apna bhai bana leti hain."

The commercial closes with, “Instamart se Rakhi aur gifts mangwao in just ten minutes.”

Born on May 19, 1969, Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera, has reportedly been serving Salman Khan since 1995. The celebrity bodyguard, who runs a security firm named Tiger Security, was in charge singer Justin Bieber’s security during 2017 Mumbai concert.

Raksha Bandhan date and time Raksha Bandhan, the most auspicious Hindu festival will be celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour on Saturday, August 9 this year. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious thread ceremony time is between 5:47 AM and 1:24 PM.

Raksha Bandhan shubh muhurat: Purnima Tithi Begins - 2:12 PM on August 8

Purnima Tithi Ends - 1:24 PM on August 9

“The best time to tie Rakhi on Raksha Bandhan is during Aparahna which is late afternoon according to Hindu division of the day. If Aparahna time is not available then Pradosh time is also suitable to perform rituals related to Raksha Bandhan,” Drik Panchang states.