Salman Khan's farmhouse shooting: Panvel city police have on October 17 arrested a shooter identified as Sukkha from Panipat in Haryana for alleged conspiracy to attack Salman Khan's at his farmhouse, ANI reported.

The Navi Mumbai's Panvel City police said an FIR has been registered against Sukkha. He is among those accused who survyed Salman Khan's farmhouse and is also the main accused in the conspiracy to attack the actor at his Panvel residence, the report added.

Sukkha is being brought to Navi Mumbai from Haryana, as per the report.

Further, a Look Out Circular (LOC) has also been issued against Shubham Lonkar, an absconding accused in the case, Mumbai police said. They added that search for the accused is “continuous".

Police Uncovers Conspiracy The report said that police uncovered a conspiracy to attack Khan's farmhouse while investigating the April 2024 firing incident outside the actor's house in Bandra, Mumbai.

Before this, on June 1, Navi Mumbai Police arrested four people from Lawrence Bishnoi's gang for planning an attack on Khan's car in Panvel. The plot included ordering weapons from a Pakistani arms supplier, the report said.

An FIR has been registered against over 17 people including Lawrence Bishnoi, Anmol Bishnoi, Sampat Nehra, and Goldy Brar.

The accused arrested so far have been identified as Dhananjay alias Ajay Kashyap, Gaurav Bhatia alias Nahvi, Waspi Khan alias Wasim Chikna, and Rizwan Khan alias Javed Khan, Navi Mumbai Police added.

Security Increased for Salman Khan Meanwhile, security has been increased outside Khan's apartment following the killing of former minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

Siddique, a former MLA from Bandra and leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. His murder has been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bishnoi had openly threatened Khan as retaliation for his shooting and poaching a blackbuck in 1998. The Bishnoi community considers the blackbuck sacred, and Bishnoi.

(With inputs from ANI)