A bulletproof glass was recently installed at actor Salman Khan's residence, Galaxy Apartment, in Mumbai. Videos circulating on social media showed a bulletproof glass being installed in the balcony of Khan's apartment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, Khan acquired a bulletproof Nissan Patrol SUV worth around ₹2 crore, imported directly from Dubai to Mumbai, Bollywood Society had reported. This Nissan Patrol marked Khan's second imported bulletproof vehicle from Dubai, the report published in October last year added.

Before this, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar told CNN-News18 in April last year that Salman Khan’s security was reviewed and upgraded. A personnel in the security convoy will carry two automatic guns, the officer had reportedly said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Besides this, safety measures were also implemented outside the Bigg Boss 18 sets in Mumbai’s film city, News 18 had reported.

Why is Salman Khan's security being amped up? Salman Khan was upgraded last year after a firing incident was reported outside his residence. The actor has been on the "hit list" of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which claimed responsibility for the killing of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique.

The Bishnoi brothers are also wanted accused in the firing incident outside the actor's residence, Galaxy Apartment, on the morning of April 14. Two men had opened fire while riding past the superstar's Galaxy Apartments on a motorcycle on April 14. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Later, Siddique (66) was shot dead by three gunmen near his MLA son Zeeshan's office in Bandra on October 12. The police have arrested 16 people in the case so far.