The Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended two suspects linked to the shooting outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra West, as per an ANI report. They have been identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, it added.

Confirming the arrests, Mumbai Police said that the two accused were caught late on Monday night (April 15) in Bhuj, Gujarat.

“Both the accused, who fled Mumbai after the firing, have been arrested from Gujarat's Bhuj. They will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation," officials said.

Also Read | ‘Only a trailer’: Lawrence Bishnoi warns Salman Khan of ‘first and final warning’ after firing at actor's Mumbai house

Prior Developments

Earlier, the Mumbai Crime Branch had summoned two persons for questioning regarding the shooting.

In response to the incident, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde conversed with Salman Khan, discussing security measures. Additionally, Shinde conferred with the Mumbai Police Commissioner, recommending enhanced security for the actor.

Also Read | Salman Khan ‘ready to focus on work as planned’; asks friends, actors not to visit Galaxy Apartments

Since November 2022, Salman Khan's security has been escalated to Y-Plus status due to threats from individuals such as Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar. Khan has also been permitted to carry a personal firearm and has acquired an armoured vehicle for heightened protection.

The Shooting Incident

The shooting, which transpired early Sunday morning (April 14), involved two unidentified assailants firing shots outside Galaxy Apartments, Salman Khan's residence in Mumbai's Bandra West suburb, before fleeing the scene.

Also Read | Salman Khan’ father Salim Khan goes for morning walk despite firing incident, security beefed up

Law enforcement agencies acted swiftly following the incident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the assailants arrived on a motorcycle, concealing their identities under helmets, indicating a premeditated assault.

They discharged four rounds during the incident, leaving a live cartridge behind at the scene.

(With inputs from ANI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!