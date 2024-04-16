Salman Khan's house firing incident: Two accused arrested in Bhuj by Mumbai Police, will be investigated
The two accused – Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, were arrested late last night by the Mumbai Crime Branch for allegedly firing two shots outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house Galaxy Apartments in Bandra West, early in the morning on April 14.
The Mumbai Crime Branch has apprehended two suspects linked to the shooting outside actor Salman Khan's residence in Bandra West, as per an ANI report. They have been identified as Vicky Gupta and Sagar Pal, it added.
