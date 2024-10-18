Salman Khan’s house shooting: Mumbai’s special MCOCA court rejects bail plea of accused Vicky Gupta

  • Vicky Gupta was one of the shooters allegedly involved in firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra house in April this year.

Livemint
Updated18 Oct 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead on Saturday night by three assailants, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan leaves the residence of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique who was shot dead on Saturday night by three assailants, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

A special MCOCA court on Friday denied bail to Vicky Gupta, the primary accused in the shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence in April this year, newswire ANI reported.

Also Read | Plot to kill Salman Khan: ₹25 lakh ‘supari’, AK-47, M16 from Pak

Hearing the bail plea, the special judge for cases under MCOCA, BD Shelke, rejected it. “The court rejected the bail plea of ​​​​Vicky Gupta, the accused arrested in the case of firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra,” said Advocate Amit Mishra.

The Mumbai Police had arrested Gupta and co-accused in the case, Sagar Pal, after they opened fire while riding past on a motorcycle outside the film superstar's Galaxy Apartments on April 14.

Four rounds were fired outside the actor’s residence. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol are named as wanted accused in the case.

Also Read | Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for a call: ‘Kuch baatein…’

In his bail plea, Gupta – through lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal – had claimed that he was influenced by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's persona as depicted in electronic, print and social media.

Gupta even mentioned that he was ‘magnetically attached to the principles followed by Lawrence Bishnoi’ since the latter is an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh.

Mumbai Police opposed bail:

Opposing Gupta's bail, Mumbai Police appealed to the court that the crime was committed at Bishnoi's behest through the jailed gangster's syndicate.

They added that in case bail is granted, Gupta may inform Bishnoi about the probe conducted during his custody, and evidence yet to be obtained may be destroyed.

Also Read | Lawrence Bishnoi won’t try to kill Salman Khan if...

Police also stated that Gupta purchased the motorcycle used in the crime at the behest of Bishnoi siblings Lawrence and Anmol.

Among others in judicial custody are Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh. While one accused, Anujkumar Thapan, allegedly committed suicide in custody.

According to the chargesheet filed by Mumbai police, Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi have been shown as wanted accused.

With agency inputs.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 09:52 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaSalman Khan’s house shooting: Mumbai’s special MCOCA court rejects bail plea of accused Vicky Gupta

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.