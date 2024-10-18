A special MCOCA court on Friday denied bail to Vicky Gupta, the primary accused in the shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence in April this year, newswire ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hearing the bail plea, the special judge for cases under MCOCA, BD Shelke, rejected it. “The court rejected the bail plea of ​​​​Vicky Gupta, the accused arrested in the case of firing at Bollywood actor Salman Khan's house in Bandra," said Advocate Amit Mishra.

The Mumbai Police had arrested Gupta and co-accused in the case, Sagar Pal, after they opened fire while riding past on a motorcycle outside the film superstar's Galaxy Apartments on April 14.

Four rounds were fired outside the actor’s residence. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his brother Anmol are named as wanted accused in the case.

In his bail plea, Gupta – through lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal – had claimed that he was influenced by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's persona as depicted in electronic, print and social media.

Gupta even mentioned that he was 'magnetically attached to the principles followed by Lawrence Bishnoi' since the latter is an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh.

Mumbai Police opposed bail: Opposing Gupta's bail, Mumbai Police appealed to the court that the crime was committed at Bishnoi's behest through the jailed gangster's syndicate.

They added that in case bail is granted, Gupta may inform Bishnoi about the probe conducted during his custody, and evidence yet to be obtained may be destroyed.

Police also stated that Gupta purchased the motorcycle used in the crime at the behest of Bishnoi siblings Lawrence and Anmol.

Among others in judicial custody are Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary, and Harpal Singh. While one accused, Anujkumar Thapan, allegedly committed suicide in custody.

According to the chargesheet filed by Mumbai police, Lawrence and Anmol Bishnoi have been shown as wanted accused.