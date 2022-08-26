The remarks came following Ghulam Nabi Azad and six other party members including RS Chib also resigned from the party. Khurshid further expressed hope for the rise of the party, noting, "it is not that we can't go anywhere but we will not go and rather remain with the party. We see this country's future with the party and hope that it will rise," as per news agency ANI report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}